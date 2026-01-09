Natalie Burn or Sasha Grey? Who is the MYSTERY woman in Yash's Toxic teaser; was seen getting intimate with...; internet divided as...

1/7





Yash's Toxic stirs frenzy over internet When the teaser for KGF star Yash's much anticipated movie Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released, it caused a commotion on social media. The most talked-about character in the teaser, after Yash himself, is the stunning woman who is in a car with the actor.

Who is the woman? The Toxic filmmakers have been teasing the women's appearances and character identities for the last week. Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi are among them. But everyone's attention has been drawn to the attractive actress who appeared with Yash in the teaser. This actress was not previously mentioned by the makers. As a result, everyone is curious about the identity of this beauty, who appears in an intimate scene with Yash in the teaser.

Meet Natalie Burn The most talked-about scene on social media right now is Yash's private moment with Natalie Burn. On social media, the teaser swiftly gained popularity. The teaser features a 31-second clip of Yash having an intimate moment with a beautiful woman. Yash's face isn't visible, but the actress's daring, bold style is. People have also been enthralled by her expressions.

About Natalie Burn Social media users think that Natalie Burn, a Ukrainian-American actress and model, is the dazzling model in Toxic. She is an actor and a member of The Actors Studio and The Television Academy, according to her Instagram page. Also, she posted on her Instagram Story about the release of the Toxic teaser.

Before acting, Natalie was a... Natalie Burn was a professional ballet dancer before entering acting. She received training at the Royal Ballet School in London and the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow. After that, she attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute to study acting.

Natalie Burn career Natalie has established herself in a number of significant Hollywood action movies. She is well-known for her roles including stunts and martial arts. The actress has starred in action thrillers such as Black Adam, The Expendables 3, Mechanic: Resurrection, and The Enforcer. Natalie Burn's first Indian film is Yash's Toxic. Her tiny appearance in her very first movie enthralled viewers.

