Natasa and Hardik’s Agastya turns one

One of the most adorable kids of the Indian cricketing fraternity, Agastya Pandya has turned one. Natasa Stankovic delivered her baby boy last year. While Hardik Pandya is away, she made sure Agastya’s first birthday was a swell affair. She made a The Boss Baby themed celebrations for him. The little one was also dressed like that. The room was decked up with blue balloons and The Boss Baby cut-outs. Given his Serbian heritage, a birthday wish for Agastya was written in his mother tongue. The pandemic has meant that the couple could not have a large gathering for Agastya’s first birthday bash. Natasa Stankovic looked gorgeous in a black dress. Check out the pics…