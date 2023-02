Image credit: Instagram

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic - The Happy Couple

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had a hush-hush wedding a few years ago. In 2020, the two tied the knot at their home. Later, they announced the arrival of their son in July. Three years later, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a splendid Christian wedding held in Udaipur. The pictures are all over the social media and fans are swooning over their beautiful avatars. New set of pictures even gives a sweet glimpse of Agastya Pandya.