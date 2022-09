Image credit: Google

National Cinema Day

23rd September 2022 was celebrated as National Cinema Day. The tickets prices in all the theatres were just Rs. 75 and this surely helped more footfalls in theatres. While Brahmastra has enterted its third week, Chup, Dhokha: Round D Corner, and Avatar (re-release) were new releases. Check out below how the less ticket prices affected the films at the box office…