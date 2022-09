Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look

Navratri 2022 begins in a few days and everyone is super excited to get into the festive mood. It's also the time for the ladies to put on the best clothes and makeup and step out to celebrate. So here is some inspiration. Alia Bhatt pulled off an awesome Garba number Dholida in her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She danced wearing a pretty white and red saree and we bet it is going to be the theme of Navratri 2022.