TV celebs who fast during Navratri:

It's the festival season in India. After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto, now it's time to celebrate Navratri. The festival is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga. It's a festival that spread over nine days wherein people celebrate the festival while fasting and playing Garba. As the festival of Navratri is here, we have brought to y'all a list of celebs from the world of television who observe fast on all nine days, to honour the Goddess Durga. From Ravivaar With Star Parivaar host, Arjun Bijlani to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi and more have made it to the list.