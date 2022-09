Mouni Roy

Navratri 2022 is here. Shardiya Navratri is the main one of the year. Today, devotees will do the Ghatsthapana and worship Goddess Shailputri. She is supposed to be a benevolent goddess who is the provider of good fortune. Her colour is white. Women wear white on day one of the festival as per the chart. Here we can see Mouni Roy in a white lehenga. She is dressed perfectly for a festive occasion. The emerald necklace breaks the white and her desi makeup is simply wow.