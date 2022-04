Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are dating?

It seems that there is a new couple in town. Rumours are rife that something is brewing between Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is through their latest social media posts that fans are making the assumption. Navya shared a picture that had a reference to moon while Siddhant also shared a video with the caption saying, 'Mera maan aur moon dono clear!' This has led fans believe that there is something more than what meets the eye. Well, on that note, here is a list of star kids and their alleged love affairs.