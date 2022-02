Navya Naveli Nanda's BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan swooned

Navya Naveli Nanda has posted some pics with her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. The ladies wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She looked regal in a blue printed silk saree with a gorgeous blouse. Navya Naveli Nanda accessorized it with a statement necklace. She looked radiant. Shweta Bachchan chose a multi-coloured lehenga for the occasion. Her outfit was just too colourful. Jaya Bachchan wore a heavy Indian silk with a lovely border. Navya Naveli Nanda’s BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday left love for the young lady via heart shaped emojis. She is an entrepreneur and has been in the news for dating Siddhant Chaturvedi. Take a look at her recent pics…