Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now a proud owner of a glorious bungalow in Mumbai. It took almost 3 years for the work on bungalow to finish and recently the actor shared a pictures giving his fans a glimpse of his new home. He has reportedly named his bungalow as Nawab after his father. On that note, here is a look at the beautiful bungalows of Bollywood stars.