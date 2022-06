Image credit: Instagram/ Avneet Kaur

Avneet sizzles in a bikini

Avneet Kaur is a popular actress in the TV industry. She began as a child actress and made her way to the lead roles. She is best known to play Jasmin opposite Siddharth Nigam in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hogaa. Avneet is one helluva pretty babe. She is currently in Maldives enjoying a break. It seems she's managing her work and also taking a break at the same time. Avneet has been sharing a lot of pictures online which are going viral. And her latest bikini pics are super hot!