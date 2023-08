Career

Nayanthara is known for her versatility and has portrayed a wide range of roles, from powerful characters to romantic leads. Her ability to adapt to diverse roles has made her a favorite among directors and audiences alike. Nayanthara has been a subject of media attention due to her high-profile relationships, including her past relationship with Prabhudeva. She is known for her privacy when it comes to her personal life. Currently, the actress is awaiting the release of her first Bollywood film Jawan which has Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor. Also Read - Jawan: Here's how Nayanthara landed a Bollywood film with Shah Rukh Khan