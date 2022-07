Image credit: Google

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the biggest names down South. She is called the Lady Superstar and has a huge fan following. Whenever there’s anything negative or trolling around the actress, her fans on social media jump to take her side, and give it back to the trolls. Recently, her fans became upset as they felt that Karan Johar insulted the actress on Koffee With Karan 7.