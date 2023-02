Celebs exposed ugly truth of casting couch

The film industry looks all glittery and shiny from the outside but the actors working in it have undergone a deep reality that is hidden from the audience. Similarly, there is a casting couch that goes along with the career of celebs, some become prey to it while some are brave to reject it. This offering of big projects in exchange for personal benefits does not only stick to females but many male actors have also experienced the casting couch. Many actors like Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte among others have voiced against the ugly truth of Bollywood.