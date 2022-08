Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz had left the South industry when she was one of the top actresses there. She had revealed that she regrets it whenever she thinks of South cinema. She had said that she committed the mistake of signing too many movies at a time and would jump from one set to the other due to her work commitments. She regrets how she could not enjoy the process of filmmaking due to her extremely busy work schedule.