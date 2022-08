Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a well-known actress and playback singer who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. She sang songs as a child artist and made her acting debut with Hindi film Luck in 2009. She got recognition in Oh My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and 7aum Arivu film. She began her career as a music director and formed her own music band. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY reacts to being hugely trolled for keeping his feet on the table during promotions