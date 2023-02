Image credit: Instagram

South Indian Actresses opened up on casting couch

South Indian Actresses are quite popular and not just in the country but across the globe. Our South Indian cinema is reaching places globally. The dubbed versions have won hearts as it is and of late, people have been recognising that the Hindi Film industry is not just limited to Bollywood. However, every industry has its deeper, darker secrets. Today, we will be having a look at the list of South Indian Actresses who opened up about casting couch experiences.