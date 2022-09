South Indian actresses who’re getting better with age Tamannaah is on the lesser side of 35 unlike her colleagues. But she doesn’t look a day over 25.

If you think certain Bollywood and Hollywood beauties are ageing like fine wine, then you’ve seen nothing yet because these South Indian actresses put them all in the shade. Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and a couple of more South Indian heroines personify the adage of ‘timeless beauty’ because time seems to have stood still for them, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that they knock the sparks out of several younger actresses. Just take a look at how they sizzle in their latest pics.