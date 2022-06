Image credit: Instagram

Nayanthara-Vignesh's crazy love story

After tying the knot on June 9 after 6 years of dating, Vignesh penned a heartwarming note for his girlfriend, now wife Nayanthara. From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife. Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey! Love you Thangamey, Kanmani, Kadambari and now my wife! he had written.