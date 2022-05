Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood celebs and their secret weddings

In the past few months, many Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and others have tied the knot. Well, these celebs didn’t make any announcement about their wedding, and planned it secretly. Their fans guessed it till the end whether the wedding is happening or not. Now, it looks like many other celebs might follow the same trend. So, here’s a look at the celebs who might get married secretly in 2022.