Image credit: Kamlesh Nand

Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on 9th June 2022. From the past many months, there were reports about their wedding, but the filmmaker finally officially announced the wedding a few days ago at the press conference. He had promised that after the wedding, he and Nayanthara will be meeting the media, and recently, the couple made their first official appearance as husband and wife.