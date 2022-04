Nayanthara – Vignesh wedding: Here is what we know

Fans of South cinema have followed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story for a long time. Everyone wondered when did they marry. The two met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and become friends. Later, their friendship bloomed into love. While Nayanthara is off social media, Vignesh Shivan shares her pics from their foreign holidays and on special days. Now, rumours are rife that they are marrying in June 2022 after the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. It seems prep will start a week after the release. She said in a chat show that she is engaged to Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara said that Vignesh Shivan is extremely caring and cares for his mother and sister a lot. She also said that he is man who does not believe in limiting a woman’s success. She said she is working a lot after dating him.