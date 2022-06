Image credit: Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's first meeting

It's time to witness another big celebrity wedding. South superstar Nayanthara is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. They have been a couple for a while now and it was recently that Vignesh Shivan confirmed their wedding date. It is June 9. As per reports, they are going to get married in Mahabalipuram. Here's a look at their love story. They first reportedly met each other in 2015. It was during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan that they met each other. This film was Vignesh Shivan's second film. They fell in love with each other during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhan.