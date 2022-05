Image credit: Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding date and venue

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding has been in the news for the past few weeks. According to the reports in Pinkvilla, the couple will tie the knot at Tirumala Tirupati temple on 9th June 2022. Well, fans of the actress and the filmmaker are excited for their new journey, and they are eagerly waiting for an announcement about it. Well, there have been multiple reports about the wedding, but the couple is yet to make it official. Meanwhile, here are some details about the wedding that will surely make fans excited for their favourite couple’s big day.