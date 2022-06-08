Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan relationship

Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema is all set to tie the knot pretty soon with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but are now ready to make their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June. Here’s all you need to know about the guest list, security arrangement, dress code and more…