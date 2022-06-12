Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding reception: Venue, date, guest list – all you need to know about the couple's grand upcoming party [Exclusive]
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding reception: Venue, date, guest list – all you need to know about the couple's grand upcoming party [Exclusive]
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their 6-year relationship official by tying the knot on 9th June at Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu in a lavish albeit traditional ceremony. So, when is the wedding reception ? We've got all the details here