Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding reception details

Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema has tied the knot with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but have now ready to make their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June at Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. So, that was the marriage ceremony itself, but what about the reception…? We’ve got all the details right here…