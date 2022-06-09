Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and more attend; reception for 1 lakh people; lunch for 20000 kids and more crucial deets
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and more attend; reception for 1 lakh people; lunch for 20000 kids and more crucial deets
The Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding is all anybody is talking about since the past few days. Here's a lowdown of the who's who that have already arrived for the wedding and the other special arrangements made by the couple for their big day