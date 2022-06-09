Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding

Nayanthara, often referred to by her moniker of Lady Superstar across the Tamil film industry and also Telugu cinema has tied the knot with her long-time filmmaker boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who's not a Bollywood heroine, first started dating 6 years ago and began staying together a couple of years after initially getting into a relationship, but have now ready to make their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on 9th June at the Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. Here’s a lowdown of the who’s who that have already arrived for the wedding and the other special arrangements made by the couple for their big day…