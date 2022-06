Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Couple chooses this luxury hotel in the temple town of Mahabalipuram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married in the temple town of Mahabalipuram. The location is the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Resort. It is a drive of two hours from main Chennai city to Mahabalipuram, so it made sense to have it close by for the guests. The hotel boasts of huge swimming pools, gardens, sitting areas and fountains. It also has a private beach for guests. It has several spots for wonderful photographs. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have a special code for guests, and security is being beefed up. The best thing is that the hotel is affordable luxury and even you can enjoy an occasional stay there…