Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in 2021. The first letter of her name is taken from father's V and the last two from mother's Ka, Vamika is the name of Goddess Durga, who is better-half of Lord Shiva. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia reveals if there's a dearth of quality of female-oriented films for South Indian actresses [Exclusive]