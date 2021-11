Image credit: Google

Why she finds Vignesh different

In a past interview, Nayanathara opened up about Vignesh. She had said that the men she had encountered usually thought about how to stop a woman's success. She added that after Vignesh Shivan came into her life, she had become more ambitious and started becoming very busy. “He makes me feel that I am really good at what I do, she had said. The actress had also appreciated the way Vignesh took care of his mother, sister, and family. “That surprises me every day. It's been 6 years, and I see this every day,” she had stated.