Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's expensive gifts for each other on their wedding day

Celebrities' weddings are no less than a dreamy affair. While their outfits to venues everything is grand. And now the celebrity couples not only do a grand wedding but even spoil their partners by giving expensive gifts to each other on the D Day. The latest celeb couple who got married is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and here's what they gifted each other on their wedding day. As per the reports, the lady Superstar gifted her hubby a bungalow worth Rs 20 crore. Reportedly, the documentation is done and it is in Vignesh's name. While Vignesh Shivan bought all the jewellery that the actress wore on their special day. The cost of the gold jewellery is said to be worth Rs 3.5 to 3 crore. Apart from that, he also got her a ring worth Rs 5 crore.