Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Neena Gupta stuns in a little black dress

Neena Gupta is rising popularity chart once again. With her unique and different kinds of roles in not just films but also web series', Neena Gupta is breaking the myth that married women can't act with such brutal force, that everyone is in awe of her. She is also breaking the stereotypes of dress as per the age, giving tough time to the newer generation with each passing day. Neena Gupta is a style queen herself. And with her recent outing in a black dress just proves that age is just a number.