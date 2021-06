Image credit: Instagram/Neeti Mohan

Meet ARYAVEER

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya welcomed a baby boy on June 2. The proud father announced the arrival of his baby son with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He informed his fans that both Neeti and his newborn son are healthy and safe. Now, Neeti Mohan has shared the first pictures of their son and also revealed his name. Neeti and Nihar have named their baby boy, Aryaveer.