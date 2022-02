Bigg Boss 15's Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia seen at a Bandra hotspot

Singer Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were seen at a dinner outing. They were clicked by Bandra’s hotspot Olive by the paps. Both of them twinned in black. The BFFs seemed to have met for a pre-Valentine dinner. Neha Bhasin rocked a semi-sheer dress with a deep neck. The singer wore it with heels and bold red lip colour. Rajiv Adatia was in black too. While she is busy with her singing assignments and concerts, Rajiv Adatia has reportedly signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.