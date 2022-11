Neha Bhasin win hearts with clear and strong messaging

Neha Bhasin is one bold lady. The singer who has delivered hits in Bollywood, and is also famous in the independent music scene does no shy away from flaunting her curves. Of late, she has been posting quite a few bikini pics. It is obvious that she is a water baby. The singer has written that people should get accustomed to seeing women in swimwear, and this guilt-tripping of women, esp Indian women needs to stop.