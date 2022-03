Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress often faces the brunt of being women. The trollers often fail to understand that women's bodies go through a lot of changes as they age. And after they become a mother it takes them ages to get back to their normal size or shape. 95 per cent of the women are fat-shamed for post-pregnancy weight gain and it is something that should stop right away. While some actresses are even fat-shamed in their pregnancy. Neha Dhupia was recently brutally trolled when she stepped out in a city along with her newborn son. She was called a whale and other names for being huge after delivering her screen child. This is just so unacceptable