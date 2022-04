Neha Kakkar channels her inner diva

Singer Neha Kakkar has a pretty strong hold on social media. Her pictures and videos go viral instantly. Though there have been times when Manali Trance singer has been trolled for her physical appearance, she has taken all the negativity with a pinch of salt. Her recent social media posts are proof of it. Neha Kakkar has shared series of pictures dressed in white but the captions of her posts is calling for all the attention.