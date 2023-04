Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma spotted at the gym

Actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are quite popular and are known for their chiselled physique. Neha and Aisha never miss an opportunity to work out. They have incorporated it into their lives in such a way that there's not a single day when they don't sweat it out in the gym. And oftentimes, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are seen at the gym by paparazzi. The sibling duo often pose for pictures together also flaunting their gym outfit. And they were seen together again. The sisters are so cool!