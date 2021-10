Image credit: Instagram

Neha Sharma leaves fans gasping for breath

Neha Sharma never fails to mesmerise her fans when it comes to making the internet go crazy about her. The Crook girl is undoubtedly one of the fittest and hottest divas in the industry and she can make any piece of cloth look good on her. Such is her aura. She recently shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot wherein she is seen flaunting her toned midriff, leaving her fans gasping for breath. Take a look.