New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT releases (Mar 30 - April 5): Thaai Kizhavi to Mrithyunjay; top movies-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms

1/8





South Indian OTT release Whether you want to watch a light-hearted comedy, thriller, or a village tale, this week's release has something for everyone that will keep you entertained throughout the week. Read on to check out the list.

2/8





Hey Balwanth - ZEE5 (March 31) This Telugu comedy drama film starring Sudhaas and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles is directed by Gopi Atchara. The story revolves around Krishna, who respects his father a lot. But his life gets complicated when he learns a shocking truth about her father's business.

3/8





Vadam - Sun NXT (April 3) Vadam stars Vemal and Natty Nataraj in the lead, and the film is a rural action drama directed by Kendhiran V. The film showcases the story of bonding and relationships in the backdrop of the traditional Manjuvirattu sport. As the game progresses, the story delves deeper into themes of rivalry, pride, and personal loss.

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4/8





Mrityunjay - Netflix (April 3) Mrityunjay features Sree Vishnu in the lead role, and the film is a crime thriller directed by Sri Hussain Sha Kiran. The story revolves around a newspaper employee named Joy, who discovers the pattern behind many mysterious deaths. As he goes deeper, the usual reporting turns into a dangerous investigation.

5/8





Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani - Netflix (April 3) Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani features Sivaji and Laya in the lead roles. This Telugu crime comedy was first released theatrically and is now coming to OTT. The story revolves around a middle-class family whose lives get entangled when a police officer is found dead in their house. The family tries to hide the situation, and after this, many comic and unexpected events occur.

6/8





Thaai Kizhavi - JioHotstar (April 10) Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil film starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the story is about a strong and fearless moneylender who strikes a balance between power, life, and societal challenges. Radhika's powerful performance makes the film even more fascinating.

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7/8





Euphoria - ETV Win (April 2) Euphoria has Bhumika Chawla and Sara Arjun in the lead roles. This thriller film was earlier released in the theater, but did not get much attention. It will now reach viewers through a digital release on ETV Win, allowing people to watch it at home.

8/8



