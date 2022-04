Image credit: Instagram

New parents Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently became parents to a baby girl. The happy couple took to their social media accounts to share the news. Ever since then, their Instagram wall is filled with all things related to the baby. From the warm welcome that the baby received at home to the baby's nap time - the couple is sharing sweet details about their parenthood journey on social media. Now, the actress has shared a video giving fans a glimpse of their daughter's nursery. And let's just say that it is all things cute and adorable.