New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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New OTT releases There is all kinds of content on OTT this week. Whether you like action, thriller or comedy, there will be something new for everyone, and the audience will get a good chance to be entertained throughout the week.

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Thaai Kizhavi - JioHotstar Thaai Kizhavi is a good choice for those who love South Indian content. It is a comedy-drama, which shows the story of a strict-natured woman, who has a different identity in her village.

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Big Mistakes - Netflix Along with this, a crime series named Big Mistakes is also being released. The story revolves around two siblings who get trapped in the world of crime due to a mistake and then face a difficult situation.

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4/7





O Romeo- Amazon Prime Video O Romeo is a romantic and action-packed film. It shows a revenge story where a woman wants to avenge her husband's death. In this mission, she moves ahead together with a gangster.

5/7





Tu Yaa Main - Netflix Apart from this, Tu Yaa Main is also releasing this week. It is a survival thriller, in which two people are trapped in a dangerous situation. The struggle to save lives and scary moments in the film keep the audience hooked.

6/7





Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord - JioHotstar Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is also coming to Hollywood fans. The series follows the story of an old character who tries to rebuild his empire. It will see a new world and struggle.

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