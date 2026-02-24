New OTT releases this week (Feb 23-March 01): The Bluff to Ikkis, top new movies and shows to watch on JioHotstar, Prime Video and other platforms

1/8





New OTT releases Audiences will get many options like emotional drama, horror, psychological thriller and war biopic. All this content will be available on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sun NXT and ETV Win.

2/8





Sri Chidambaram Garu Telugu film Sri Chidambaram Garu is an emotional family drama. The film stars Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vasistha in the lead roles. Earlier its OTT release was postponed, but now it will stream in the last week of February. You can watch it on February 26 on ETV Win.

3/8





One Battle After Another One Battle After Another is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. It is a black comedy action thriller, which has also been included in the Oscar race. You can watch it on JioHotstar on February 26.

Advertisement

4/8





D / o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledhu For those who love crime and suspense, D / o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledhu is a story based on an investigation, showing a mysterious missing case. You can watch it on ZEE5 from February 27.

5/8





Accused Accused also stars Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role and depicts mental struggle and emotional pressure. This film gives the audience a serious and thought-provoking story. You can watch it on Netflix from February 27.

6/8





Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 The new part of Bridgerton is also being released for those who like romance and drama. The series follows the love story of Benedict Bridgerton. You can watch it on Netflix.

Advertisement

7/8





The Bluff Priyanka Chopra is playing the lead role in the Indian film The Bluff. It's an action-packed film. You can watch it from February 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

8/8



