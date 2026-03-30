New OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Bloodhounds 2 to Maamla Legal Hai 2; TOP movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

New OTT releases this week
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other platforms are bringing entertaining content in multiple genres that will glue you to the screens. Check out the list of the latest releases this week.
Many new films and web series are going to be released on OTT platforms this week. Here's the list of top movies and web series.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other platforms are bringing entertaining content in multiple genres that will glue you to the screens. Check out the list of the latest releases this week.
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 will feature new stories from the Patparganj district court. V.D. Tyagi's character will now be seen as an aspiring judge. The series includes Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, and others. It will be released on Netflix on April 3.
Sitaare Zameen Par is the story of a basketball coach who trains neurodivergent people during community service. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and will hit SonyLIV on April 3.
Bloodhounds Season 2 will see two boxers take on a dangerous underground boxing league. It features Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi in the lead roles. The series will be released on Netflix on April 3.
Happy Patel is the story of a detective who creates strange situations with his mistakes. The film stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan. It will be available on Netflix on April 1.
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run revolves around two neighbors and their wives who go on a road trip, where many funny events take place. The film will be released on ZEE5 on April 3, 2026.
Maa Ka Sum revolves around a son who tries to find the perfect life partner for his mother. It stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles. It will arrive on Prime Video on April 3.
XO Kitty Season 3 revolves around the story of Kitty's life, studies, and love, which will move forward. On the other hand, Vaadh 2 is based on a police investigation, which will feature Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Both will be released on Netflix on April 2 and 3.
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