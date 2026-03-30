New OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Bloodhounds 2 to Maamla Legal Hai 2; TOP movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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New OTT releases this week Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other platforms are bringing entertaining content in multiple genres that will glue you to the screens. Check out the list of the latest releases this week.

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Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 will feature new stories from the Patparganj district court. V.D. Tyagi's character will now be seen as an aspiring judge. The series includes Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, and others. It will be released on Netflix on April 3.

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Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is the story of a basketball coach who trains neurodivergent people during community service. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and will hit SonyLIV on April 3.

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Bloodhounds Season 2 Bloodhounds Season 2 will see two boxers take on a dangerous underground boxing league. It features Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi in the lead roles. The series will be released on Netflix on April 3.

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Happy Patel Happy Patel is the story of a detective who creates strange situations with his mistakes. The film stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan. It will be available on Netflix on April 1.

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Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run revolves around two neighbors and their wives who go on a road trip, where many funny events take place. The film will be released on ZEE5 on April 3, 2026.

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Maa Ka Sum Maa Ka Sum revolves around a son who tries to find the perfect life partner for his mother. It stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles. It will arrive on Prime Video on April 3.

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