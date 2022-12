Upcoming series to watch on various OTT platforms

2022 is coming to an end and audiences are already excited for 2023 as they have a huge list of upcoming series. As everyone is all set to celebrate New Year, a look at the most anticipated shows on OTT to watch out for in 2023. From Scam 2003, Mirzapur 3 and more upcoming series will be releasing on various OTT platforms.