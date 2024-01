Kareena Kapoor Khan and family in Switzerland

It's Happy New Year. 2024 is already here and we are all charged up to bring to you the latest entertainment updates. Currently, it is all about celebrities' new year celebrations. Take a look at how our top Bollywood celebrities rang in their new year. Kareena Kapoor Khan like always flew down to Switzerland to celebrate the New Year. Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are also along with her. Like always, the Pataudi family dressed up to perfection and exuded royalty as they happily welcomed the year 2024. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared these pics on social media.