Hansika Motwani flaunts her sindoor and mangalsutra and is all things pretty

Hansika Motwani flaunts her sindoor and mangalsutra and is all things pretty as the new bride. Hansika is the prettiest Dulhania ever and this pink salwar kameez has our hearts. Also Read - Hansika Motwani to Sonam Kapoor; Here's a list of actresses who tied the knot with businessmen [Watch Video]