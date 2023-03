Image credit: Instagram

Dalljiet Kaur gets matching tattoo with husband Nikhil Patel

New age expression of love is getting inked. There are tons of people who have got their loved ones' names inked on their bodies. Newlywed Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel too have joined the bandwagon. The TV actress and her husband got similar tattoos on their legs. They got a clapboard inked 'Take 2' written on it. Both, Dalljiet and Nikhil have been married in the past and they are giving marriage a second chance. Here are other TV stars who dedicated tattoos to their loved ones.