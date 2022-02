Image credit: Instagram

Meet The Akhtars

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony. They ditched the traditional Hindu ceremony and instead read out their wedding vows in the presence of their close ones. Latter they had a register wedding. A party was held recently to celebrate their new beginning and well, we must say the new bride turned out to be a total stunner in a shimmering nude dress. Farhan Akhtar was in his cool avatar like always.