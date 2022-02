Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar with Sadhguru

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022. They had a wedding in Goa which was attended by close friends and family. The actress and her husband went for a honeymoon in Kashmir, and Mouni shared some beautiful pictures from there. Now, the newlyweds recently met Sadhguru, and took his blessings. Mouni took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to the guru’s Ashram. The actress captioned the picture as, “Grateful thankful blessed.”